SEC issues guidelines for issuances of blue bonds

MANILA -- The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued guidelines to make sure companies that issue "blue bonds" don't falsely claim that they are undertaking environmental activities.

"There's a requirement usually in all these forms of different bonds...there's usually a requirement of a verifier," said SEC Commissioner Kelvin Lee.

"What do I mean by a verifier? There's a third-party expert who's supposed to review the requirements and the structure and the use of proceeds of these particular bonds to determine whether or not they are indeed blue," he explained.

With more companies and governments looking to raise money to protect oceans and marine life, blue bonds are on the rise.

Many of them are following in the footsteps of Seychelles, which issued the first sovereign blue bond in 2018.

--ANC, 2 October 2023



