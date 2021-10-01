Home  >  Business

PSEi falls along with global peers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 02 2021 03:33 AM

The PSE index falls in step with global peers despite the stock exchange debut of Megaworld's MREIT. Michelle Ong reports. - ANC, The World Tonight, October 1, 2021
