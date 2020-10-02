Home  >  Business

YouTube views see exponential rise as pandemic gives rise to content creators in PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 02 2020 11:16 AM

MANILA - Video streaming platform YouTube now has about 40 million monthly adult viewers, giving content creators more chance to be seen, Google Philippines country marketing head Gabby Roxas.

Currently there are 1,750 Filipino channels that have over 100,000 subscribers.
