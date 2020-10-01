Home  >  Business

Eng Bee Tin goes online to sell mooncakes, hopia during pandemic

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 01 2020 01:26 PM | Updated as of Oct 01 2020 03:07 PM

MANILA - Eng Bee Tin defies the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic by selling its goods such as mooncakes and hopia online. Although there has been a "slow down" in sales, online channels have helped the company reach a wider market, its owner Gerik Chua said Thursday on ANC.
 
