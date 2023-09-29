Home  >  Business

PH shares succumb to profit-taking on final trading day of September

Michelle Ong, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 30 2023 01:55 AM

Philippine shares pulled back for the day as the market succumbed to profit taking, settling at 6,321, up 2.9 percent for the week. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 29, 2023
