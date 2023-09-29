Home > Business PH shares succumb to profit-taking on final trading day of September Michelle Ong, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 30 2023 01:55 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares pulled back for the day as the market succumbed to profit taking, settling at 6,321, up 2.9 percent for the week. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 29, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEi stocks stock market