Home > Business

PSEi plunges to lowest level since September 2020

ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 30 2022 11:25 PM

Philippine shares resume their slide after a brief reprieve on Thursday. Michelle Ong tells us the PSEi fell to a level not touched since September 2020.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 30, 2022