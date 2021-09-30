Home  >  Business

PH shares climb to 6,952 despite rising unemployment

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 30 2021 10:40 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index shrugged off rising unemployment numbers to end the day and the quarter in the green. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 30, 2021
 
