BSP urges banks to comply with 60-day moratorium on all loan payments

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 30 2020 11:04 PM

Philippine banks are offering new products to drive lending activity in the country, with consumers nowhere close to borrowing money for a new car or home. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is urging lenders to comply with a 60-day grace period on all loan payments. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 30, 2020
 
