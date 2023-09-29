Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The Philippines needs to be more active in telling the world about investment prospects in the country, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said Friday.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) chief said he was surprised at how some investors knew so little about the Philippines after going on some economic missions abroad.

"Especially when we were in the Middle East, that was for me an eye opener, a very big eye opener."

"So they say we don’t know the country, but they know our neighbors, because understandably they are Muslim neighbors, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and also now thinking about Vietnam," he said.

"And we ask why? Apparently, there's been very little effort for us to tell our story. And for them, they want to hear us, and know more about our prospects," he said.

Balisacan said the businessmen they spoke with already want to meet with Philippine government officials and Filipino business partners when they next meet.

"They don’t want long talks," he said.

--ANC, 29 September 2023