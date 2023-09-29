IMI says core business already profitable

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Integrated Microelectronics, the semiconductor manufacturing arm of Ayala Corporation, said its core business is already profitable, citing normalizing supply chains and inflation.

This, was after it reported an $86.2 million net loss in the first half of the year.

IMI CEO Arthur Tan said some of their subsidiaries had to contend with challenging conditions in the earlier part of the year.

"So they are the ones, on a consolidated basis, (that) have been dragging the company," said .

"So we've made some changes to that, consolidated our positions with regard to the subsidiaries over the last quarter, and so moving forward we're gonna rationalize ourselves even more," he said.

IMI in May signed a memorandum of agreement with US-based Zero Motorcycles to manufacture electric motorcycles.

--ANC, 29 September 2023