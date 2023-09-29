Good news! DOE sees higher pump price cuts next week

Watch more on iWantTFC

Good news, Kapamilya! The Department of Energy is seeing more pump price cuts next week, with an even higher drop compared to this week's price rollback.

"Base sa estimate, meron tayong inaasahang rollback sa gasoline and kerosene. Sa diesel alanganin ho at kailangan antayin 'yung Friday trading," DOE Oil Management Bureau chief Rino Abad said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

"Medyo mataas ang rollback..Estimate sobra ito sa 1 peso ang rollback sa gasoline, sa kerosene 40-60 centavos," he added.

He noted, however, that there is an impending increase in liquefied petroleum gas prices.

Last Tuesday oil companies implemented a decrease of P0.20/liter for gasoline and diesel, and P0.50/liter kerosene. The price adjustments resulted in a year-to-date net increase of P17.30/liter for gasoline, P13.40/liter diesel and P9.44/liter for kerosene.