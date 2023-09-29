DOT confident of hitting tourist arrival target

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The Department of Tourism (DOT) is confident that it will hit or even exceed its target for tourist arrivals this year as the holiday season nears.

Foreign tourist arrivals in the Philippines have hit the 4 million mark, earning the country more than P316 billion in revenue, said Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco.

Frasco led the opening of the Travel Sale Expo in Mandaluyong City on Friday morning.

Frasco said that with the holiday season coming up, she is confident that the country will be reach its target of 4.8 million international arrivals by the end of the year.

The Philippines is banking on the tourism sector to be one of its main economic drivers.

Meanwhile, travelers can get good deals by visiting the Travel Sale Expo in Mandaluyong.

Visitors can get discounts of up to 50 to 80 percent off on travel tickets to local and international destinations alike.

Philippine Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco leads the opening of the Travel Sale Expo 2023. Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News

More than 100 exhibitors representing travel agencies, airlines, hotels, and cruise liners are participating in the event, which is running until October 1.

--ANC, 29 September 2023