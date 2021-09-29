Home  >  Business

PAREX project binatikos; San Miguel Corp. bumuwelta

Posted at Sep 29 2021 08:40 PM

Nagbabala ang ilang grupo na posibleng mas lumala pa ang baha at trapik oras na matuloy ang nilulutong Pasig River Expressway (PAREX) ng San Miguel Corp. Giit naman ng kompanya, "makatutulong" ito para malinis ang ilog at mabawasan ang traffic sa Metro Manila. Nagpa-Patrol, Bruce Rodriguez. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 29 Setyembre 2021

