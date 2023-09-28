First Philippine Industrial Park eyes filling higher-end jobs

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - First Philippine Industrial Park has job openings for engineers and many other high-end jobs, an official of the company reiterated on Thursday.

FPIP earlier said that companies that have located in the park needed engineers as well as accountants, psychologists, office supervisors, human resource personnel, and production operators, among others.

“The job market in FPIP is evolving into sort of more higher-end types of employment opportunities,” said Ricky Carandang, FPIP’s VP and Head of External Affairs.

Carandang said the industrial park is now home to cutting-edge manufacturers like Dyson, as well as companies involved in aerospace.

It is also looking to attract firms involved in the manufacture of electric vehicles .

Locators of FPIP can expect a very robust infrastructure to support their business. The park is also working to reduce its carbon footprint and impact on the environment as consumers and companies become more environment-conscious, he said.

"FPIP, I’d like to think, is taking the lead in creating an atmosphere where locators can come and they can be sure that the resources that they use are managed properly and most sustainably, in the most sustainable way possible."

