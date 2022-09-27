Home  >  Business

PSEI suffers worst day since March, logs lowest close since October 2020

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 28 2022 12:54 AM

Philippine shares endured another bruising day as the Philippine Stock Exchange Index saw a significant drop from a recent high.

The Philippine peso also closed at another record low against the US dollar. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 27, 2022
 
