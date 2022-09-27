Home > Business PSEI suffers worst day since March, logs lowest close since October 2020 ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 28 2022 12:54 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Philippine shares endured another bruising day as the Philippine Stock Exchange Index saw a significant drop from a recent high. The Philippine peso also closed at another record low against the US dollar. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 27, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange PH shares PH economy stock market /video/news/09/28/22/nueva-ecija-farmers-reel-from-impact-of-typhoon-karding/video/news/09/28/22/parts-of-pampanga-bulacan-still-flooded/video/news/09/28/22/karding-deaths-climb-to-8-agri-bears-brunt-of-damage/video/news/09/27/22/marcos-taps-ex-chief-justice-as-new-executive-secretary/entertainment/09/27/22/with-rgb-hearts-maja-confirms-abs-cbn-comeback