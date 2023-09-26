Home > Business Marcos Jr. thumbs down proposed rice tariff reduction ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 27 2023 02:06 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rejected a proposal to reduce tariffs on imported rice. His decision was made amid protests against the move, which is also opposed by his sister, Senator Imee Marcos. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 26, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rice rice tariff imports