Marcos Jr. thumbs down proposed rice tariff reduction

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 27 2023 02:06 AM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rejected a proposal to reduce tariffs on imported rice.

His decision was made amid protests against the move, which is also opposed by his sister, Senator Imee Marcos. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 26, 2023
