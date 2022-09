Watch more News on iWantTFC

The private sector has mobilized various efforts to extend much needed assistance to the residents in areas hit by Super Typhoon Karding, a disaster resilience group said on Tuesday.

While the damage assessment is still ongoing, private companies including telcos, energy and water distributors, malls and restaurant operators, among others, are on the ground to provide shelter, water, food and other basic necessities, Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation President Butch Meily told ANC.

"Every time there’s a disaster the giving really shoots up," Meily said.

Karding caused about P160 million damage in agriculture, initial estimates by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council showed.