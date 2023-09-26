Home > Business Philippine shares close higher as traders welcome changes to main index ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 26 2023 11:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine Stock Exchange outperformed its regional peers as investors welcomed changes to the main index. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 26, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market