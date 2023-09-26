Home  >  Business

Philippine shares close higher as traders welcome changes to main index

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 26 2023 11:59 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine Stock Exchange outperformed its regional peers as investors welcomed changes to the main index. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 26, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  