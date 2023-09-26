More employees, companies talking about AI on LinkedIn: official

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Conversations about artificial intelligence (AI) have increased on career development platform LinkedIn, a company official said Tuesday.

"One of the things that we observed was [the] number of job postings that mention GPT, of ChatGPT, increased 21 times since November 2022, when ChatGPT was officially released," said Atul Harkisanka, LinkedIn's Head of Growth Markets and Country Lead for the Philippines.

Hakrisanka said that based on their survey, more than 85 percent of professionals see AI as an "invisible teammate," which can take on their mundane day-to-day tasks and reduce drudgery in their jobs.

"What will this mean for them? It will mean that the professionals will now have a higher work-life balance, will have increased job satisfaction, freed up time. Now this freed up time can then be invested in learning new job skills and strengthening their professional networks, which in turn actually benefits the companies they work for," he said.

"Employees become more open to non-linear career paths, which helps their businesses hire talent that they could not have thought of in the first place to begin with," he explained.

The executive said they are also building AI into some of the tools on its platform, like AI-assisted messaging and the use of AI-assisted job descriptions.

--ANC, 26 September 2023