Meralco denies unnecessary power interruptions during typhoons, flags fake news
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 26 2022 10:32 AM
ANC, ANC top, power outage
- /overseas/09/26/22/us-warns-russia-of-catastrophic-consequences-of-nuclear-strike
- /news/09/26/22/signal-no-3-lifted-as-karding-moves-away-from-luzon
- /sports/09/26/22/tiafoe-stars-as-team-world-win-first-laver-cup-title
- /sports/09/26/22/united-states-captures-ninth-consecutive-presidents-cup
- /overseas/09/26/22/queues-build-up-at-mongolian-border-as-people-flee-russia