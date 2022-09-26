Watch more News on iWantTFC

Meralco on Monday urged consumers to remain vigilant and reach out using official channels to fight fake news.

Reports of alleged preemptive power interruptions in areas affected by super typhoon Karding circulated. But Meralco spokesman Joe Zaldarriaga clarified that the concessionaire always tries to keep the power on.

“Yesterday we’re trying to keep the lights on as much as we could….These messages going around are actually fake news,” Zaldarriaga told ANC.

“We will continue to keep the lights on as much as we can and if possible… as long as we can ensure that our facilities are safe, then there really is no reason to interrupt power,” he added.

For any concerns, customer can reach out to Meralco through its social media pages on Facebook and Twitter, or via its hotline 16211, he said.

Meralco said there are only 51,773 power interruptions in its franchise area as of 6 a.m., down from the 1,226,867 total since Sunday.

Repair works are ongoing 24/7, Meralco said.