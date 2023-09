Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Vitarich Corporation is optimistic about its recovery despite global headwinds.

Vitarich is one of the leading integrators and feeds manufacturers in the Philippines. It has also expanded into fresh and freshly-frozen food production.

The company's CEO Rocco Sarmiento told ANC that demand has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels amid lingering challenges due to high inflation and the effects of the war in Ukraine.

"Things have been picking up already, we expect it to pick up even more during the holiday season. This is usually the peak season especially for our customers, and food in general," he said.

--ANC, 25 September 2023