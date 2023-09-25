Home > Business PH shares stay in positive territory; close at 6,172 ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 25 2023 11:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine Stock Exchange kicked off the trading week in positive territory. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 25, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /video/news/09/26/23/bahagi-ng-mall-sa-tagum-city-nilamon-ng-apoy/video/news/09/26/23/floating-barrier-ng-china-sa-bajo-de-masinloc-inalis-ng-pcg/video/news/09/25/23/socorro-group-slams-senates-summons-to-leader/video/news/09/25/23/terrorism-ruled-out-as-motive-behind-naia-blast/video/news/09/25/23/coa-issues-memo-to-ovp-over-2022-confidential-funds