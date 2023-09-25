Home  >  Business

PH shares stay in positive territory; close at 6,172

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 25 2023 11:55 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine Stock Exchange kicked off the trading week in positive territory. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 25, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  