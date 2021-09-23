Home  >  Business

PSEi extends gains for 3rd straight session

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 24 2021 01:23 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The PSE index extended its gains for a third straight session before the Philippine central bank came out with its latest policy decision. More from Michelle Ong. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 23, 2021
Read More:  PSE   PSE index   PSEi   Philippine central bank  