Home > Business

PSEI drops to 6,301 after Fed rate hike

ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 23 2022 12:43 AM

Asia-Pacific markets and currencies were whiplashed after the latest US Federal Reserve rate hike. The Philippine peso also sank to a new record low, despite another rate increase by local monetary authorities. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 22, 2022

ANC, The World Tonight

Read More:
ANC
The World Tonight
PSEI
Philippine Stock Exchange Index
PH shares
PH economy
stock market