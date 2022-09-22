Home  >  Business

PSEI drops to 6,301 after Fed rate hike

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 23 2022 12:43 AM

Asia-Pacific markets and currencies were whiplashed after the latest US Federal Reserve rate hike.

The Philippine peso also sank to a new record low, despite another rate increase by local monetary authorities. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 22, 2022
 
