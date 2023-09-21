Home  >  Business

Philippine shares close higher as Fed, BSP hold rates steady

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 22 2023 01:07 AM

The Philippine Stock Exchange bucked a regional downswing Thursday as traders digest twin policy decisions in the Philippines and in the US. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 21, 2023
