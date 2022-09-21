Home > Business PH shares drop to 6,341 ahead of Fed decision ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 22 2022 12:12 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC The Philippine Stock Exchange Index shed over a hundred points as investors remained cautious ahead of the policy rate meetings this week of both the US Federal Reserve and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 21, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /sports/09/22/22/mpams-san-mateo-wins-ballout-hoops-challenge-title/video/overseas/09/22/22/un-chief-appeals-for-cooperation-to-address-world-issues/video/news/09/22/22/activists-in-california-protest-on-martial-law-anniversary/video/spotlight/09/22/22/why-its-unlikely-that-marcos-would-declare-martial-law/entertainment/09/22/22/look-gimik-girls-judy-ann-g-tongi-mylene-reunite