Home  >  Business

PH shares drop to 6,341 ahead of Fed decision

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 22 2022 12:12 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index shed over a hundred points as investors remained cautious ahead of the policy rate meetings this week of both the US Federal Reserve and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 21, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  