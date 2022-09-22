Watch more News on iWantTFC

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr met with global food corporation Cargill during his visit to the US.

Marcos, who is also serving as the Agriculture chief, said food security was one of the topics discussed during the meeting.

“Had an enlightening meeting with the executives of American global food corporation, Cargill, on the 4th day of our working visit to the United States,” Marcos said in a Facebook post.

“We discussed how to attain food security and self-sufficiency, and explored ways to boost agricultural productivity in the Philippines,” he added.

Food security and addressing supply chain challenges in food items are among the priorities of the Marcos administration.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla and Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Baliscan, among others, joined the chief executive during the meeting.

Marcos and his economic team also rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange earlier this week.

The chief executive was in the US to deliver and address at the 77th United Nations General Assembly.