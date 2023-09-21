Watch more on iWantTFC

Panahon na para magtaas ng presyo ng sardinas na delata.

Ito ang hiling ni Canned Sardines Association of the Philippines executive director Francisco Buencamino sa harap ng sunod-sunod na pagtaas ng presyo ng langis at hirap sa pangingisda sa karagatan ng Pilipinas.

Aniya, naapektuhan ang produksiyon ng sardinas noon pang panahon ng pandemya dahil sa lockdowns at social distancing.

"Mga tao, manpower natin, nagkawatak-watak na. Nag-resign o lumipat ng trabaho and we cannot get them back. The sardine industry is very labor-intensive," aniya sa panayam sa TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

"Makikita mo sa videos of canning factories, shoulder to shoulder ang tao diyan. During the pandemic, naging social distancing ang mold of operations. That immediately dropped our capacity," dagdag niya.

Aniya, nagpatong-patong na rin ang problema sa pagtaas ng presyo ng produktong petrolyo pati ang hirap na mangisda sa karagatan ng Pilipinas dahil sa umano'y pambu-bully ng China.

"Ang fuel is a major cost sa amin because you catch sardines by vessels. You don't swim to catch the fish. You catch them by vessel, which uses fuel," aniya.

Dagdag ni Buencamino, naglalaro sa P3 ang hinihiling na taas-presyo sa sardinas sa Department of Trade and Industry. Aniya, ito ay pagbabalik lang sa dapat na presyo ng sardinas matapos magkaroon ng price cap.

Ang SRP o suggested retail price ngayon ng sardinas ay wala pang P19.