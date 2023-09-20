Home  >  Business

Philippine shares close lower ahead of Fed, BSP rate decisions

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2023 12:33 AM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index headed lower Wednesday despite expectations of another pause in the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ policy tightening. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 20, 2023
