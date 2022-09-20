Home > Business PH shares modestly higher ahead of Fed meeting ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 21 2022 12:34 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC The Philippine Stock Exchange Index snapped its five-day losing streak ahead of key decisions from central banks in the US and the Philippines. A survey from Reuters showed most economists expect another 75 basis point rate hike from the US Federal Reserve, while the Philippine central bank is seen to go for a half-point rate hike. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 20, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /video/overseas/09/21/22/queen-elizabeth-ii-laid-to-rest-in-windsor/video/news/09/21/22/justice-chief-says-over-200-pogos-illegally-operating-in-ph/video/news/09/21/22/house-begins-debates-for-proposed-budget-for-2023/video/news/09/21/22/marcos-woos-american-businesses-to-invest-in-ph/news/09/21/22/ph-human-rights-among-priorities-for-germany-embassy