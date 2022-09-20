Home  >  Business

PH shares modestly higher ahead of Fed meeting

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2022 12:34 AM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index snapped its five-day losing streak ahead of key decisions from central banks in the US and the Philippines. A survey from Reuters showed most economists expect another 75 basis point rate hike from the US Federal Reserve, while the Philippine central bank is seen to go for a half-point rate hike. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 20, 2022
