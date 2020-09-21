Home  >  Business

Next World Trade Organization chief should be 'bridge' to global, national goals: PH envoy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2020 12:25 PM

MANILA - The incoming World Trade Organization's director general should be able to bridge interests of all members despite varying levels of development to ensure a global system that benefits national goals of member countries, Philippine Ambassador to the WTO Manuel Teehankee told ANC. 
 
