Home  >  Business

Labor group says at least 200,000 jobs in danger if EU revokes PH tariff perks

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2020 10:30 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

A bluff. That's how an international studies professor called the European Parliament's threat to revoke the Philippines' trading privileges over alleged human rights abuses. 

At least 200,000 jobs may be affected if the European Union does suspend Manila's tariff perks. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 21, 2020
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   European Parliament   European Union   EU PH tariff   EU PH business   EU PH trade  