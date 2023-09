Some PH hotels back to pre-pandemic revenues: group

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Some hotels in the Philippines are already back to pre-pandemic levels based on an industry measure, a group said Wednesday.

"Surprisingly, I would say that all the upscale hotels are, and especially in key destinations were actually back to the pre-pandemic level," said Tajara Leisure and Hospitality Group President Cyndy Tan Jarabata

She said this was in terms of their revenue per available room (revPAR).

"In terms of let’s say, (gross operating profit) margins, maybe not yet in some sectors. I wouldn’t say it’s all over the country but at least we see a bit of the, a good rebound already," she said.

Jarabata said they are also starting to see a rebound in terms of the number of travelers in domestic tourism.

"We still have to get the business tourists back to the country but actually we’re meeting our, almost meeting half of the target."

The businesswoman noted that MICE market--or meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions--are back in local hotels.

She said that in the Philippines, people like to meet up in person to do business.

"If you see, the convention centers (are) also quite full. I wouldn’t say it’s really revenge travel. I would say that this is really how traffic is when it comes to domestic tourism."

--ANC, 20 September 2023