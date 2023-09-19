Home  >  Business

Philippine shares tumble to 6,047

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 19 2023 11:10 PM

Philippine shares tumbled on Tuesday as investors brace for the start of the US Federal Reserve meeting. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 19, 2023
