Oil firm says lower taxes may help cut fuel prices

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 19 2023 11:07 PM

A Philippine fuel company wanted less taxes on gasoline and diesel to help address fuel price surges.

But the finance chief is adamant that the government will lose billions of pesos if taxes are slashed. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 19, 2023
 
