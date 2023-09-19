Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo on Tuesday said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. might lift the price cap on rice in the coming weeks.

Speaking on ANC's "Headstart," Tulfo said there were already recommendations from farmers' groups about the cancellation of the rice price ceiling, which is at P41 per kilogram for regular-milled rice and P45 a kilogram for well-milled rice.



"What I've been hearing from Malacañang, the President may suspend it hopefully by the end of the month or around October," he said.

The lifting of the rice price cap could begin when newly harvested rice starts to enter the market, Tulfo said.

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual earlier told ANC that the government expects 2 million metric tons of rice to be harvested this month.