Holcim deploys solar-powered boat to collect trash from Manila Bay

Cement manufacturer Holcim Philippines has joined efforts to clean up Manila Bay by using a solar-powered boat to collect trash from its waters.

The head of the Circular Explorer project said they have already collected 20,000 kilos of waste in the 3 months that they have been operating.

Christine Bellen said they have also partnered with the University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute to study the health of Manila Bay as the boat also has environmental sensors that can monitor the pollution levels of the Bay.

- ANC Business Roadshow, Sept.19, 2023