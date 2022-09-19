Home > Business PH shares fall to lowest level in over a month ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 19 2022 11:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Asian markets are stuck in a sea of red as investors brace for over a dozen central bank decisions this week. Here in the Philippines, the Philippine Stock Exchange Index faltered even as the peso firmed up slightly against the US dollar. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 19, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /life/09/20/22/despedida-held-for-bb-pilipinas-queens-off-to-global-pageants/entertainment/09/20/22/watch-maymay-shows-sexy-side-in-slay-teaser/overseas/09/20/22/queen-elizabeth-iis-coffin-lowered-into-royal-vault/video/overseas/09/20/22/britain-world-bid-farewell-to-queen-elizabeth-ii/video/life/09/19/22/balikan-industriya-ng-retoke-at-sex-change-sa-thailand