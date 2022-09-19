Home  >  Business

PH shares fall to lowest level in over a month

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 19 2022 11:54 PM

Asian markets are stuck in a sea of red as investors brace for over a dozen central bank decisions this week.

Here in the Philippines, the Philippine Stock Exchange Index faltered even as the peso firmed up slightly against the US dollar. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 19, 2022
