Philippine shares close flat ahead of BSP meeting

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 18 2023 10:53 PM

Philippine investors traded with caution on Monday as they await the central bank's policy decision this week. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 18, 2023
 
