Home > Business Philippine shares close flat ahead of BSP meeting ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 18 2023 10:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine investors traded with caution on Monday as they await the central bank's policy decision this week. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 18, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /video/news/09/18/23/filipinos-unable-to-fish-in-scarborough-due-to-chinese-vessels/video/news/09/18/23/marcos-admin-urged-to-file-case-vs-china-over-environmental-damage/video/news/09/18/23/mga-mangingisda-sa-scarborough-shoal-dinidiskartehan-ang-mga-harang/video/news/09/18/23/corals-nadurog-isda-nawala-sa-rozul-reef-escoda-shoal-pcg/video/news/09/18/23/400-bata-nabenepisyuhan-ng-libreng-tuli-sa-oriental-mindoro