MANILA - Remittances are likely to grow by 5 percent this year despite the pandemic due to continued increase in key market sources and a rebound in some nations, WorldRemit PH country director Earl Melivo told ANC.

In July, cash remittance rose 2.5 percent in July to $2.853 billion, data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas showed.