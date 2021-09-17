Home  >  Business

Remittances seen to grow 5 percent this year despite pandemic: stakeholder

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 17 2021 11:05 AM

MANILA - Remittances are likely to grow by 5 percent this year despite the pandemic due to continued increase in key market sources and a rebound in some nations, WorldRemit PH country director Earl Melivo told ANC. 

In July, cash remittance rose 2.5 percent in July to $2.853 billion, data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas showed.
