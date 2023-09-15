Home > Business PSE bucks regional upswing as traders brace for market rebalancing ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 16 2023 01:49 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine Stock Exchange bucks a regional upswing as traders braced for market rebalancing. Michelle Ong with the details.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 15, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Philippine Stock Exchange PSE market rebalancing regional upswing /overseas/09/16/23/dutch-set-to-start-legal-weed-experiment/video/business/09/16/23/ph-balance-of-payments-reverses-to-surplus/video/entertainment/09/16/23/sharon-cuneta-reacts-to-kc-unfollowing-kiko-frankie/video/business/09/16/23/ph-rice-importers-willing-to-scale-back-purchase/video/news/09/16/23/2-missing-environmental-activists-in-police-custody