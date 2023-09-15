Home  >  Business

PH rice importers willing to scale back purchase

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 16 2023 01:33 AM

Philippine rice importers are willing to scale back their purchases to help local farmers during the harvest season. But farmers insist they can meet the country's demand for rice on their own. Jervis Manahan reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 15, 2023
