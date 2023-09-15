Home > Business PH rice importers willing to scale back purchase ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 16 2023 01:33 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine rice importers are willing to scale back their purchases to help local farmers during the harvest season. But farmers insist they can meet the country's demand for rice on their own. Jervis Manahan reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 15, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Philippine imports rice importers Filipino farmers rice harvest season /video/news/09/16/23/2-missing-environmental-activists-in-police-custody/video/news/09/16/23/family-of-slain-ofw-disappointed-with-killers-sentence/overseas/09/16/23/man-arrested-for-manslaughter-over-dog-attack-in-uk/life/09/15/23/filipino-brands-tampok-sa-uk-autumn-fair/news/multimedia/slideshow/09/15/23/the-day-in-photos-september-15-2023