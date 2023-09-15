Home  >  Business

PH balance of payments reverses to surplus

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 16 2023 01:47 AM

The Philippines' balance of payments reverses to a surplus in the first half of 2023. Lady Vicencio has the details.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 15, 2023
