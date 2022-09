Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippine peso weakened to a new all-time low after closing at P57.43 against the US dollar on Sept. 16, data from the Bankers Association of the Philippines showed.

The peso plunged to as low as P57.44 intraday, according to BAP data. The previous historic low was P57.18 recorded on Sept. 08.

Sun Life Investment Management and Trust Corp President and CIO Mike Enriquez said this is because of the dollar's continued rally.

"I think it’s really the dollar strengthening. It’s not the peso that’s weak. All other currencies have been depreciating. It's up to the central banks to defend their currencies," Enriquez told ANC.

The dollar strengthened further after the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled there could be another big time rate hike next week to tame inflation.

Enriquez said interest rate hikes by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas should be made more aggressively to support the currency.

Increased remittances during the holiday season could also provide support to the currency during the fourth quarter, he added.

The BSP is set to hold its policy-setting meeting on Sept. 22.

-- with a report from Edson Guido, ABS-CBN News