TV Patrol

Bilis ng internet sa bansa bumuti na kumpara noong mga nakaraang taon: DICT

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 16 2020 08:39 PM

Naungkat sa budget deliberation ng Kamara noong Martes ang mabagal na internet connection sa Pilipinas. Pero paliwanag ng Department of Information and Communications Technology, malaki na ang pinagbago ng bilis ng internet sa bansa kung ihahambing sa mga nakaraang taon. Nagpa-Patrol, Johnson Manabat. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 16 Setyembre 2020
    

