PH transport group hits Grab's acquisition of MoveIt

MANILA – A transport group in the Philippines is questioning ride-hailing platform Grab’s acquisition of motorcycle taxi firm MoveIt.

Atty. Ariel Inton, founder of the Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection, said Grab seems to have bought MoveIt to enter the motorcycle taxi industry while skirting stringent regulations.

Inton explained that 3 transport companies—Angkas, JoyRide, and MoveIt—were accredited by the government for a pilot run for the motorcycle taxi service. The pilot run, he explained, was in aid of crafting laws allowing motorcycle taxis on the road.

“Now those 3 companies, naaprubahan yan after a thorough submission of requirements and lahat ng mga process, in other words, it’s not really easy to be accredited at that time. Now, Grab did not qualify there. They came in late. According to a (technical working group) source, Grab filed but their application was late,” he said.

“So what they did, allegedly, and this came out in the media, they acquired MoveIt. So, that’s the backdoor entrance.”

“Without going through the process of accreditation, Grab wanted to join the pilot test of motorcycle taxi. And we find that irregular, hindi po pwede yung ganoon,” he said.

The lawyer said MoveIt cannot simply sell its accreditation to a third party.

“They cannot sell the accreditation. Hindi pwede yon because the accreditation is given to you by the TWG,” he stressed.

“Pag ayaw mo na, then you have to voluntary disaccredit yourself,” he added.

Various news reports have said that MoveIt has denied selling their accreditation and stressed that they informed government about their deal with Grab.

Inton noted, however, that this is not the case.

“MoveIt denies it, sabi nila sila pa rin ang accredited, pero how can they be the one operating kung na-acquire na sila ng Grab?” he asked.

“MoveIt also said that they already told this to members of Congress, nagpaalam daw sila, LTFRB but kanino sila nagpaalam? Because, wala naman silang dokumentong mapakita na pinayagan sila yung acquisition ng Grab sa MoveIt (They couldn't show a document proving the acquisition of MoveIt by Grab was allowed).”

“Furthermore, hindi lang mga public officials ang nasa TWG (it's only public officials who are in the TWG), there are also transport sector representatives, and the transport sector representatives have no knowledge of this alleged acquisition of Grab sa MoveIt,” he added.

--ANC, 15 September 2022

