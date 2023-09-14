Home > Business Rise in August inflation print does not warrant interest rate hike: BSP chief ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 14 2023 11:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is not keen on implementing an interest rate hike despite a recent spike in headline inflation. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 14, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight BSP Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas inflation interest rate hike /news/09/15/23/magnitude-42-quake-jolts-bukidnon/sports/09/14/23/abueva-refuses-to-slow-down-despite-hand-injuries/entertainment/09/14/23/drag-race-ph-celebrates-golden-gays-with-non-elimination-episode/news/09/14/23/jullebee-ranaras-killer-sentenced-to-15-year-imprisonment/video/business/09/14/23/philippine-shares-close-higher-at-6208