Rise in August inflation print does not warrant interest rate hike: BSP chief

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 14 2023 11:12 PM

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is not keen on implementing an interest rate hike despite a recent spike in headline inflation. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 14, 2023
