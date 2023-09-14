Home  >  Business

Philippine shares close higher at 6,208

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 14 2023 11:17 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares swung to positive territory as a possible US Fed rate hike seems less likely. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 14, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  