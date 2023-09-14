Watch more on iWantTFC

The mayor of Los Baños, Laguna hopes its annual festival will help bring in more tourists to the town.

Los Baños is celebrating its annual Bañamos Festival from September 19 to 24.

"Last year, even though we just came out of the pandemic, the estimated tourist arrival in our town was around roughly 15,000 to 20,000. We’re expecting this year to double," Mayor Anthony Genuino said.

"I think that’s a good sign because a lot of small enterprises from these [events]...talagang ubos lahat ng paninda nila. Even yung mga McDonald’s and Jollibee, they run out of stock because of the volume of people coming in," he added.

This year's Bañamos will feature fitness events, cultural shows, and a hot air balloon festival.