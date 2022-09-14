Home  >  Business

PSEI sheds over 100 points after release of US inflation print

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 14 2022 10:50 PM | Updated as of Sep 15 2022 07:24 AM

A global stock market carnage ensued, as investors reacted to a hotter-than-expected US inflation report. In the Philippines alone, the main index shed over a hundred points. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 14, 2022
